Watch: Dame Dash Rolled Up On Lee Daniels And Demanded The Money He Owes Him

2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Source: ullstein bild / Getty

Lee Daniels owes Dame Dash millions of dollars and Dash wants his money. TMZ obtained footage of Dame pressing Daniels at a Diana Ross concert at the Hollywood Bowl and the two getting into a heated discussion.

Damon Dash Launch Party for Tiret - An Exclusive Luxury Watch Collection

Source: Michael Loccisano / Getty

 

Daniels reportedly promised Dash stake as the EP on the Richard Pryor biopic in addition to five percent of Daniels’ back end profits. The biopic never happened, leading to Dash suing Daniels for his contribution.

Dame also sued Daniels in 2004 after the mogul says he loaned the director $2 million for the film The Woodsman, none of which Daniels has paid back.

TMZ reached out to Daniels’ rep at the time, who then claimed Dash’a allegations were “completely without merit.”  Welp, it looks like Daniels owned up to owing the former Rocafella mogul when he rolled up on him.

Watch, below:

Watch: Dame Dash Rolled Up On Lee Daniels And Demanded The Money He Owes Him was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

