The Magic Summer Heat Boat Cruise Is Coming!

Jennifer Williams Hosts Vh1 'Basketball Wives' Viewing Party

Summer has finally arrived in B’more…and so has that Magic Summer Heat!  That’s why April Watts is hitting the water once again on the Spirit of Baltimore for the “Magic Summer Heat Boat Cruise” on Friday, July 6th!  This will be another exclusive party for the grown & sexy Boo-Cakes only!  April will be your host for a night of dancing, drinks, hours de vours, prizes and more!  It’s gonna be an unforgettable night, under the stars, cruising Baltimore’s Inner Harbor!  So get your sexiest outfit ready and be sure to listen to April Watts all this week to win your free passes so you can be there to party with us and celebrate summer aboard the “Magic Summer Heat Boat Cruise” on Friday, July 6th! 

For tickets and more information, click here.

