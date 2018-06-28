CLOSE
National
Home > National

Another Thug Granny Channels Her Racist Roots And Attacks Black Children On A Beach

The culprit is 60-year-old Mary Holcomb.

Leave a comment

Back in April, a thug granny in Macon, Georgia named Judy Tucker attacked a Black woman who was not only a solider but pregnant — all over a parking spot. The granny was thrown in the slammer and released on a $650 bond. Now another thug granny has been locked up and this time it was for attacking Black children on a beach in Connecticut.

SEE ALSO: Watch A Gang Of Savage, White Thugs Attack Police Officers And No One Gets Shot And Killed

According to the Norwich Bulletin, 60-year-old Mary Holcomb was shouting racial slurs at Black kids at a beach near Killingly, Connecticut. Police arrived and Holcomb was reportedly drunk and yelling. She allegedly refused to give officers her birth date or address and threw herself to the ground. She was charged with interfering with an officer and second-degree breach of peace. Norwich Bulletin reports, “She was issued a $1,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in Danielson Superior Court on July 10.”

Below is her alleged mugshot.

White folks are really on the loose, harassing Black people from swimming pools to parks to restaurants. Sadly, we even have the president the United States who throws insults about people having a “low IQ.” The country has certainly hit the gutter of decency and white folks are the main culprits. Holcomb was clearly channeling her hateful roots. Everyday this disgusting behavior is endorsed by our current administration.

Unfortunately, there is no video of Mary Holcomb— so in replace of that, let’s revisit thug granny Judy Tucker’s mugshot from April.

These two should form a country western duo. They can tour beaches and parking lots across the country.

SEE ALSO:

Look! The Thug Granny Who Assaulted A Pregnant, Black Solider Now Has A Viral Mugshot

Tiffany Haddish’s Best Moments At The Oscars & And She Wasn’t Even A Winner Or Nominee

Stacey Dash Is Begging For Campaign Donations By Shouting Out The Bronx

NAACP 108th Annual Convention

Happy Women's History Month! 10 Photos Of Powerful Woke Women

10 photos Launch gallery

Happy Women's History Month! 10 Photos Of Powerful Woke Women

Continue reading Happy Women’s History Month! 10 Photos Of Powerful Woke Women

Happy Women's History Month! 10 Photos Of Powerful Woke Women

Another Thug Granny Channels Her Racist Roots And Attacks Black Children On A Beach was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Another Thug Granny Channels Her Racist Roots And…

The culprit is 60-year-old Mary Holcomb.
06.28.18
Roseanne-Loving Restaurant Owner Posts Racist Message About Maxine…

Racism reared its ugly head...again.
06.28.18
4 Ways Justice Kennedy’s Retirement From The Supreme…

Kennedy cast key votes during his time on the bench that directly affected affirmative action, same-sex marriage, and abortion legislation.
06.28.18
Philadelphia Police Terrify An 11-Year-Old So Much That…

The cops were called on a Black family at the Cinemark movie theater.
06.27.18
33 items
Celebs Slay The Red Carpet At The 2018…

From Janelle Monae to Meek Mill to Tika Sumpter, here are some of the best looks of the night.
06.25.18
56 items
The Stars Walk The BET Awards Red Carpet

The Stars Walk The BET Awards Red Carpet was originally published on kysdc.com
06.24.18
Al Sharpton Called Out Trump Over Migrant Children…

Al Sharpton organized a rally of faith leaders, politicians and activists in East Harlem to protest the separation of migrant…
06.25.18
7 Facts about Cholesterol That Will Spark Your…

  The National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute defines cholesterol as a “waxy, fat-like substance,” located in every cell of…
06.25.18
12 items
Adwoa Aboah Hosted A Party With Chanel, See…

Check out all the fashion and beauty from all the melanin in the room.
06.22.18
Black Women Accuse Bahama Breeze Of Racial Profiling…

The women believe the manager assumed that because their large party was mostly African-American, they weren't going to pay their…
06.22.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close