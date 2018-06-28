Jazzy Report: Men Want To Fight For Their Right To Pee?!

The D.L. Hughley Show
| 06.28.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Some toilets in Germany have red stop signs forbidding men from urinating while standing. A man took this matter to court after his landlord demanded money for damage to the bathroom floor. The judge ruled in favor of he man concluding that men cannot be required to pay for collateral damage. So congratulations German men, you can now legally urinate while standing!

So Sue Me! Celebrity Lawsuits

24 photos Launch gallery

So Sue Me! Celebrity Lawsuits

Continue reading So Sue Me! Celebrity Lawsuits

So Sue Me! Celebrity Lawsuits

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!

Jazzy Report: Men Want To Fight For Their Right To Pee?! was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Another Thug Granny Channels Her Racist Roots And…

The culprit is 60-year-old Mary Holcomb.
06.28.18
Roseanne-Loving Restaurant Owner Posts Racist Message About Maxine…

Racism reared its ugly head...again.
06.28.18
4 Ways Justice Kennedy’s Retirement From The Supreme…

Kennedy cast key votes during his time on the bench that directly affected affirmative action, same-sex marriage, and abortion legislation.
06.28.18
Philadelphia Police Terrify An 11-Year-Old So Much That…

The cops were called on a Black family at the Cinemark movie theater.
06.27.18
33 items
Celebs Slay The Red Carpet At The 2018…

From Janelle Monae to Meek Mill to Tika Sumpter, here are some of the best looks of the night.
06.25.18
56 items
The Stars Walk The BET Awards Red Carpet

The Stars Walk The BET Awards Red Carpet was originally published on kysdc.com
06.24.18
Al Sharpton Called Out Trump Over Migrant Children…

Al Sharpton organized a rally of faith leaders, politicians and activists in East Harlem to protest the separation of migrant…
06.25.18
7 Facts about Cholesterol That Will Spark Your…

  The National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute defines cholesterol as a “waxy, fat-like substance,” located in every cell of…
06.25.18
12 items
Adwoa Aboah Hosted A Party With Chanel, See…

Check out all the fashion and beauty from all the melanin in the room.
06.22.18
Black Women Accuse Bahama Breeze Of Racial Profiling…

The women believe the manager assumed that because their large party was mostly African-American, they weren't going to pay their…
06.22.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close