Some toilets in Germany have red stop signs forbidding men from urinating while standing. A man took this matter to court after his landlord demanded money for damage to the bathroom floor. The judge ruled in favor of he man concluding that men cannot be required to pay for collateral damage. So congratulations German men, you can now legally urinate while standing!
So Sue Me! Celebrity Lawsuits
So Sue Me! Celebrity Lawsuits
1. Lee Daniels1 of 24
2. Sean PennSource:AP 2 of 24
3. Prince3 of 24
4. Oprah Winfrey4 of 24
5. Jay-Z5 of 24
6. Lil Wayne & Birdman6 of 24
7. Anita Baker7 of 24
8. Tyler Perry8 of 24
9. Usher & the Biebs9 of 24
10. Robin Thicke10 of 24
11. Kanye West11 of 24
12. Selita Ebanks12 of 24
13. Missy Elliott13 of 24
14. Sean Combs14 of 24
15. Tommy Lee15 of 24
16. Melissa Joan Hart16 of 24
17. Jessica Alba17 of 24
18. Pitbull & Lindsay Lohan18 of 24
19. Regina King19 of 24
20. Jonathan Cheban20 of 24
21. Chaz Bono21 of 24
22. David Cassidy22 of 24
23. Gary Busey23 of 24
24. Venus Williams24 of 24
Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!
Jazzy Report: Men Want To Fight For Their Right To Pee?! was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com