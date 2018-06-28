CLOSE
Charm City
BREAKING NEWS: Multiple People Dead In Shooting At Newsroom In Annapolis

An active shooter hit The Capital Gazette in Annapolis today (June 28); multiple deaths have been reported at the newspaper’s headquarter.

At the time, the building has been evacuated and police have one suspect in custody.

When it first happened, an intern took to twitter asking for help.

And another employee shared details of the shooting.

The shooter’s motive is unclear. Stay tuned for more updates.

