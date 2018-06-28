50 Cent Doubles Down On Tasteless Attack Against Terry Crews

Critics began a petition to end 50 Cent‘s relationship with Starz network after he posted a disparaging meme poking fun at actor Terry Crews.
The move come just days after the actor’s testimony on Capitol Hill in support of the Sexual Assault Survivors Bill of Rights Act.
“50 Cent is, in fact, a very powerful man in Hollywood. The rapper turned actor stars and produces in Starz’s most watched show “Power” and last year the cable network announced that he had signed on to produce 3 more shows for the premium channel,” the message reads by Care2Petition. “Starz should send a message to the rapper and to all other potential producers and filmmakers that they will not tolerate this type of ignorance.
On Tuesday, the #getthestrap posted and later deleted a photo of Crews flexing with the caption,” I got raped, my wife just watched,” and then later posted another image of the Crews with a rose in his mouth and the words “gym time.”
RELATED: Terry Crews Explains Why He Didn’t ‘Fight Back’ When He Was Sexually Assaulted: ‘As A Black Man In America You Only Have A Few Shots At Success’
50 Cent seems to be unbothered as he posted the below image on Wednesday.
Crews has become a prominent #MeToo speaker after he revealed he was assaulted by a top Hollywood executive. His openness created a divulge of arguments regarding Black men, toxic masculinity and the face of sexual assault survivors.
DON’T MISS:
These Beauty Tips From Ryan Destiny & Naturi Naughton Will Have Your Melanin Glowing This Spring
50 Cent Lands New Deal With Starz, Has 3 New Shows Coming
Celebs Who Have Been Accused of Sexual Assault
Celebs Who Have Been Accused of Sexual Assault
1. Darren Sharper1 of 19
2. Rosey Grier2 of 19
3. Ceelo Green3 of 19
4. Mike Tyson4 of 19
5. Alex Da Silva5 of 19
6. Britney Spears6 of 19
7. Sean Kingston7 of 19
8. Tupac Shakur8 of 19
9. Al Gore9 of 19
10. Harvey Weinstein10 of 19
11. Bill Cosby11 of 19
12. John Travolta12 of 19
13. Lawrence Taylor13 of 19
14. R. Kelly14 of 19
15. Russell Simmons15 of 19
16. Kevin Spacey16 of 19
17. Matt LauerSource:Getty 17 of 19
18. John ConyersSource:Getty 18 of 19
19. Al FrankenSource:Getty 19 of 19
50 Cent Doubles Down On Tasteless Attack Against Terry Crews was originally published on hellobeautiful.com