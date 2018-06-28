CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Eesh: Ed Sheeran Is Hit With Another Lawsuit For Allegedly Copying Marvin Gaye Song

The man CANNOT rest.

Leave a comment
2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: C Flanigan / Getty

The folks behind Marvin Gaye‘s “Let’s Get It On” are not playing with Ed Sheeran.

In 2016, it was reported that the family of Ed Townsend, the co-writer of the 1973 hit, were suing Ed. They claimed that his song  “Thinking Out Loud” sounded too similar to “Let’s Get It On.”

Now, another party is trying to get into Ed’s wallet.

According to TMZ, a company called Structured Asset Sales has filed a $100 million lawsuit against Ed, also claiming he ripped off Gaye’s famous song. Structured Asset Sales purchased one-third of “Let’s Get It On” so apparently, there was no way they were letting Ed Townsend’s camp get all the coins.

According to their lawsuit, Ed’s song has the same rhythms, harmonies, melodies, bassline, drums, backing chorus, tempo, syncopation and looping as “Let’s Get It On.”

 

Well damn.

Peep the two songs for yourself below if you need a refresher.

 

This isn’t the first time a Marvin Gaye song has been coming for someone’s coins. Let’s not forget the $7.5 million Pharrell and Robin Thicke were fined with for copyright infringement on Gaye’s “Got To Give It Up.”

It seems when music artists go into the studio they should always ask themselves one question.

Does this sound like a Marvin Gaye song???

Eesh: Ed Sheeran Is Hit With Another Lawsuit For Allegedly Copying Marvin Gaye Song was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Eesh: Ed Sheeran Is Hit With Another Lawsuit For Allegedly Copying Marvin Gaye Song

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Capital Gazette Shooting Shows Why Maxine Waters Needs…

A deadly shooting at a Maryland newspaper showed how the public can interpret words from people in positions of power.
06.29.18
‘I Needed To Tell My Story:’ Sil Lai…

This is a #MeToo moment.
06.29.18
Another Thug Granny Channels Her Racist Roots And…

The culprit is 60-year-old Mary Holcomb.
06.28.18
Roseanne-Loving Restaurant Owner Posts Racist Message About Maxine…

Racism reared its ugly head...again.
06.28.18
4 Ways Justice Kennedy’s Retirement From The Supreme…

Kennedy cast key votes during his time on the bench that directly affected affirmative action, same-sex marriage, and abortion legislation.
06.28.18
Philadelphia Police Terrify An 11-Year-Old So Much That…

The cops were called on a Black family at the Cinemark movie theater.
06.27.18
33 items
Celebs Slay The Red Carpet At The 2018…

From Janelle Monae to Meek Mill to Tika Sumpter, here are some of the best looks of the night.
06.25.18
56 items
The Stars Walk The BET Awards Red Carpet

The Stars Walk The BET Awards Red Carpet was originally published on kysdc.com
06.24.18
Al Sharpton Called Out Trump Over Migrant Children…

Al Sharpton organized a rally of faith leaders, politicians and activists in East Harlem to protest the separation of migrant…
06.25.18
7 Facts about Cholesterol That Will Spark Your…

  The National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute defines cholesterol as a “waxy, fat-like substance,” located in every cell of…
06.25.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close