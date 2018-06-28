Eesh: Ed Sheeran Is Hit With Another Lawsuit For Allegedly Copying Marvin Gaye Song

The folks behind Marvin Gaye‘s “Let’s Get It On” are not playing with Ed Sheeran.

In 2016, it was reported that the family of Ed Townsend, the co-writer of the 1973 hit, were suing Ed. They claimed that his song “Thinking Out Loud” sounded too similar to “Let’s Get It On.”

Now, another party is trying to get into Ed’s wallet.

According to TMZ, a company called Structured Asset Sales has filed a $100 million lawsuit against Ed, also claiming he ripped off Gaye’s famous song. Structured Asset Sales purchased one-third of “Let’s Get It On” so apparently, there was no way they were letting Ed Townsend’s camp get all the coins.

According to their lawsuit, Ed’s song has the same rhythms, harmonies, melodies, bassline, drums, backing chorus, tempo, syncopation and looping as “Let’s Get It On.”

Well damn.

Peep the two songs for yourself below if you need a refresher.

This isn’t the first time a Marvin Gaye song has been coming for someone’s coins. Let’s not forget the $7.5 million Pharrell and Robin Thicke were fined with for copyright infringement on Gaye’s “Got To Give It Up.”

It seems when music artists go into the studio they should always ask themselves one question.

Does this sound like a Marvin Gaye song???

