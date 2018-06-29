CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Tweets Is Talking About Drake’s Acknowledgement Of Son & Baby’s Mom On ‘Scorpion’

“I wasn’t hiding my kid from the world, I was hiding the world from my kid.”

Leave a comment
Drake Performs At l'AccorHotels Arena

Source: David Wolff – Patrick / Getty

Over 1.5 million tweets are talking about Drake’s new Scorpion double album, mainly the bars that address his son and baby’s mother Sophie Brussaux.

On “Emotionless,” Drizzy spits “I wasn’t hiding my kid from the world, I was hiding the world from my kid,” after waxing poetic about the state of the millennial generation. The admission was forced by Pusha T’s “Story Of Adidon,” but Drake went further than addressing the rumors that he was “hiding a child:”

“I’m out here on frontlines just trying to make sure I see him sometimes / It’s breaking my spirit / ‘Single father’ I hate when I hear it / I challenged my parents on every album, now I’m embarrassed to tell them I’m a co-parent / Always promised a family unit / I wanted it to be different because I’ve been through it… Don’t want you to worry about whose house you live at / Or who loves you more, or who’s not there.”

Hit the jump for Twitter’s first responses to Drizzy’s revelation, plus reactions to Michael JacksonJAY-Z and every IG-caption-worthy bar.

Tweets Is Talking About Drake’s Acknowledgement Of Son & Baby’s Mom On ‘Scorpion’ was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Tweets Is Talking About Drake’s Acknowledgement Of Son & Baby’s Mom On ‘Scorpion’

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Capital Gazette Shooting Shows Why Maxine Waters Needs…

A deadly shooting at a Maryland newspaper showed how the public can interpret words from people in positions of power.
06.29.18
‘I Needed To Tell My Story:’ Sil Lai…

This is a #MeToo moment.
06.29.18
Another Thug Granny Channels Her Racist Roots And…

The culprit is 60-year-old Mary Holcomb.
06.28.18
Roseanne-Loving Restaurant Owner Posts Racist Message About Maxine…

Racism reared its ugly head...again.
06.28.18
4 Ways Justice Kennedy’s Retirement From The Supreme…

Kennedy cast key votes during his time on the bench that directly affected affirmative action, same-sex marriage, and abortion legislation.
06.28.18
Philadelphia Police Terrify An 11-Year-Old So Much That…

The cops were called on a Black family at the Cinemark movie theater.
06.27.18
33 items
Celebs Slay The Red Carpet At The 2018…

From Janelle Monae to Meek Mill to Tika Sumpter, here are some of the best looks of the night.
06.25.18
56 items
The Stars Walk The BET Awards Red Carpet

The Stars Walk The BET Awards Red Carpet was originally published on kysdc.com
06.24.18
Al Sharpton Called Out Trump Over Migrant Children…

Al Sharpton organized a rally of faith leaders, politicians and activists in East Harlem to protest the separation of migrant…
06.25.18
7 Facts about Cholesterol That Will Spark Your…

  The National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute defines cholesterol as a “waxy, fat-like substance,” located in every cell of…
06.25.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close