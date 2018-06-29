Tessa Thompson Confirms Relationship With Janelle Monae: “We Vibrate On The Same Frequency”

#LoveWins.
Actress Tessa Thompson opened up about her love for musician Janelle Monae during her cover story interview for Porter Edit. Questions about their partnership emerged after Tessa appeared as one of Janelle’s love interests in the 2018 emotion picture, ‘Dirty Computer.’
When asked about her relationship with Jane, Tessa reveals they ‘love each other deeply,’ and ‘vibrate at the same frequency.’
“It’s tricky, because Janelle and I are just really private people and we’re both trying to navigate how you reconcile wanting to have that privacy and space, and also wanting to use your platform and influence,” said the “Sorry To Bother You” lead, adding that her family is accepting when it comes to her sexuality.
“I’m attracted to men and also to women. If I bring a woman home, [or] a man, we don’t even have to have the discussion.”
Tessa says she and Janelle have struggled with how much to let the public in on their connection, while still maintaining a bubble of protection around their budding romance.
“That was something I was conscientious of in terms of this declaration around Janelle and myself. I want everyone else to have that freedom and support that I have from my loved one, but so many people don’t. So, do I have a responsibility to talk about that? Do I have a responsibility to say in a public space that this is my person?”
Out Of The Closet: 24 Gay Black Celebrities
Out Of The Closet: 24 Gay Black Celebrities
1. Raven-Symone1 of 24
2. Djuan Trent2 of 24
3. Robin Roberts3 of 24
4. Michael Sam4 of 24
5. Mister Cee5 of 24
6. Andre Leon Talley6 of 24
7. RuPaul7 of 24
8. Angela Davis8 of 24
9. Wanda Sykes9 of 24
10. Nicki Minaj10 of 24
11. Frank Ocean11 of 24
12. Jason Collins12 of 24
13. Lee Daniels13 of 24
14. Azealia Banks14 of 24
15. Meshell Ndegeocello15 of 24
16. Le1f16 of 24
17. Sheryl Swoopes17 of 24
18. Johnny Mathis18 of 24
19. Don Lemon19 of 24
20. E. Denise Simmons20 of 24
21. Emil Wilbekin21 of 24
22. Tracy Chapman22 of 24
23. Alice Walker23 of 24
24. Rebecca Walker24 of 24
SOURCE: PAGE SIX
RELATED LINKS
Tessa Thompson To Star In Biopic About Infamous Jewelry Thief Doris Payne
Tiffany Haddish, Tessa Thompson, Lena Waithe and Danai Gurira Are The 2018 ‘ESSENCE’ Black Women In Hollywood Honorees
GET THE LOOK: Tessa Thompson Shows Ava DuVernay Love With This Cashmere Sweater
Tessa Thompson Confirms Relationship With Janelle Monae: “We Vibrate On The Same Frequency” was originally published on hellobeautiful.com