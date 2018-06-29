CLOSE
Tessa Thompson Confirms Relationship With Janelle Monae: “We Vibrate On The Same Frequency”

The actress explains the pair "love each other deeply" when prodded about her relationship with Janelle Monae.

2018 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Oscars Luncheon - Show

Source: Rich Polk / Getty

#LoveWins.

Actress Tessa Thompson opened up about her love for musician Janelle Monae during her cover story interview for Porter Edit. Questions about their partnership emerged after Tessa appeared as one of Janelle’s love interests in the 2018 emotion picture, ‘Dirty Computer.’

#tessathompson confirms that her and #janellemonae are in a relationship

When asked about her relationship with Jane, Tessa reveals they ‘love each other deeply,’ and ‘vibrate at the same frequency.’

“It’s tricky, because Janelle and I are just really private people and we’re both trying to navigate how you reconcile wanting to have that privacy and space, and also wanting to use your platform and influence,” said the “Sorry To Bother You” lead, adding that her family is accepting when it comes to her sexuality.

“I’m attracted to men and also to women. If I bring a woman home, [or] a man, we don’t even have to have the discussion.”

Tessa says she and Janelle have struggled with how much to let the public in on their connection, while still maintaining a bubble of protection around their budding romance.

“That was something I was conscientious of in terms of this declaration around Janelle and myself. I want everyone else to have that freedom and support that I have from my loved one, but so many people don’t. So, do I have a responsibility to talk about that? Do I have a responsibility to say in a public space that this is my person?”

SOURCE: PAGE SIX

Tessa Thompson Confirms Relationship With Janelle Monae: “We Vibrate On The Same Frequency” was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

