Paul George Staying With Thunder After Russell Westbrook’s Wild House Party

Russ clearly knows how to throw a party.

What does it take to make an NBA All Star choose to play in Oklahoma City over his hometown Los Angeles Lakers?

Apparenty, all you need is Russell Westbrook’s mansion, Nas and non-disclosure agreements for everyone in attendance.

Paul George said he’s “here to stay,” to 499 OKC fans, before adding “We can bring it home.”

Speaking of big off-season moves, hit the jump for the five teams with the best chances of getting this summer’s top free agent, LeBron James.

