5 Unforgettable Postage Stamps With Black People On Them

An African-American first appeared on a U.S. postage stamp in 1940—the first of several memorable stamps to feature Black people. On July 1, National Postage Stamp Day, many will pause to learn about the history of the people and moments depicted on stamps. Here’s a look at a few of the most unforgettable ones that recognized African-American people and their history.

SEE ALSO: First American Children’s Book With Black Protagonist To Be Honored With USPS Stamps

1. Booker T. Washington (April 7, 1940; 10 cents)

The legendary Black leader Booker T. Washington, who rose from slavery to become an educator and author, was the first Black person to appear on a U.S. postage stamp. There was a racist outcry when the proposal was made for Washington’s image to appear on a stamp, according to Smithsonian magazine. Prior to that, only white men, mainly presidents or generals, were considered by many white Americans as suitable subjects. Making matters worse for racists, Washington’s image appeared on a 10-cent stamp, which was a high amount for a stamp in the 1940s.

#OTD in 1940, Booker T. Washington was the 1st African American honored with a USPS stamp. His stamp @PostalMuseum. pic.twitter.com/U6WPD08KNB — Smithsonian NMAAHC (@NMAAHC) April 7, 2016

2. 13th Amendment (October 20, 1940; 3 cents)

Shortly after Booker T. Washington, the U.S. Postal Service released a stamp that celebrated passage of the 13th Amendment, which abolished slavery. It illustrated a former slave named Archer Alexander kneeling beneath a figure of President Abraham Lincoln. Archer was the last slave known to be captured under the Fugitive Slave Act. The stamp borrowed the image of the Emancipation Statue in Washington D.C.’s Lincoln Park.

3. Malcolm X (January 20, 1999; 33 cents)

Many criticized the U.S. Postal Service for its 1999 release of a stamp honoring Malcolm X, according to the Smithsonian Institution. The opposition centered on it depicting the civil rights leader’s early association with the Nation of Islam and his call for equality “by any means necessary,” including violence.

Jan 20. 1999 Malcom X honored on postage stamp #BlackHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/7g2CdnyTGW — Kim (@ballofsonshine) February 2, 2017

4. Paul Robeson (January 20, 2004; 37 cents)

Five years later, a stamp honoring Paul Robeson also created uproar. The African-American entertainer and activist became a political target in the United States during the Cold War because of his support of Communism during some of the darkest days of racial segregation and inequality in the country.

US postage stamp issued in 2004 to honor Paul Robeson. https://t.co/jPJhG5JTSs pic.twitter.com/34SYyq7ngW — nancy wiler (@nw8pdx) September 29, 2016

5. The Snowy Day (October 4, 2017; 49 cents)

The beloved 1962 children’s book The Snowy Day became part of the “Forever” series of stamps in October. It recognized the first prominent picture books in the United States to feature a Black child as the central character.

Got your #snowydaystamps yet? "The Snowy Day" is 1 of our faves & we're thrilled @USPS made them a Forever stamp https://t.co/UDGVRafQW7 pic.twitter.com/Wm9BcAMFy5 — One More Story (@EarlyReader) March 2, 2018

SEE ALSO:

Black Man Nearly Shot And Killed After T-Mobile Employees Call The Police

Video: Neighbors Call Police On 12-Year-Old Black Kid Entrepreneur Cutting Grass

5 Unforgettable Postage Stamps With Black People On Them was originally published on newsone.com