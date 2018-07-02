CLOSE
LeBron Is A Laker: King James Is Taking His Talents To Los Angeles

Will Lakers fans be celebrating purple and gold reign next summer?

2016 NBA Finals - Game Seven

Source: Andrew D. Bernstein / Getty

King James is going West.

Minutes ago, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski confirmed in a tweet that LeBron James and the Lakers have agreed to a $154 million deal over the next four years.

Woj is also saying that Spurs star Kawhi Leonard is determined to join James in LA.

LeBron Is A Laker: King James Is Taking His Talents To Los Angeles was originally published on globalgrind.com

