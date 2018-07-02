King James is going West.

Minutes ago, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski confirmed in a tweet that LeBron James and the Lakers have agreed to a $154 million deal over the next four years.

LeBron James has agreed to 4-year, $154M deal with Lakers, Klutch Sports says. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 2, 2018

Woj is also saying that Spurs star Kawhi Leonard is determined to join James in LA.

Sources: As trade talks have unfolded, Kawhi Leonard’s focus is unchanged: He wants to be a Laker. https://t.co/0wZGf5MrNt — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 2, 2018

LeBron Is A Laker: King James Is Taking His Talents To Los Angeles was originally published on globalgrind.com