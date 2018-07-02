LeBron Is A Laker: King James Is Taking His Talents To Los Angeles

King James is going West.
Minutes ago, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski confirmed in a tweet that LeBron James and the Lakers have agreed to a $154 million deal over the next four years.
Woj is also saying that Spurs star Kawhi Leonard is determined to join James in LA.
See LeBron James on the cover of GQ’s November issue
