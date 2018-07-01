CLOSE
Sis Is Pissed: Nicki Minaj Allegedly Gets Karen Civil Intern Fired Over This Comment

'Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology' Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

There’s something going on with Nicki Minaj these days, and everyone is starting to notice that the “Queen” is bothered.

 

The “Chun-Li” rapper seems to care way too much about what folks have to say about her ever since the drama with Cardi and her beef with Remy — but that hasn’t stopped folks from expressing their true feeling about the star. Like one intern who use to work for Karen Civil until she was fired for her comment about Nicki.

 

 

Onika was livid when she saw the random post. So much so that she took the time out to slander the hell out of the intern, calling her everything but a child of god.

 

Soon after, it was revealed that the intern had been fired from working with Karen Civil.

But apparently it was Karen’s partner, @XtianEmiliano, who let her go. He admitted on Twitter while responding to a fan who couldn’t believe that KC let one of her writers go over Nicki’s insecurities:

However, he deleted his entire Twitter page after responding to the tweet above with, “No, I Did.”

 

We all know that Nicki and Karen are cool, but firing an employee over an opinion doesn’t seem too civil — pun intended.

 

Do you think Nicki took her clap back too far? And should the young lady have been fired? Hit us up on Facebook and Twitter to share your thoughts.

Source: Twitter, via GIPHY

Sis Is Pissed: Nicki Minaj Allegedly Gets Karen Civil Intern Fired Over This Comment was originally published on globalgrind.com

