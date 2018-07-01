While speaking at Los Angeles’ Families Belong Together rally, Chrissy Tiegen spoke about her mother’s grind to make it from Thailand to America.

Her talk instantly went viral, partly because she chose to speak with her son Miles in her arms.

Love or hate her social media presence, Chrissy’s words and activism will live on for the generations after her.

Chrissy Teigen: "I'm incredibly proud to be a daughter of an immigrant." pic.twitter.com/rCXsI4zCY5 — Steve Saldivar (@stevesaldivar) June 30, 2018

Chrissy Tiegen Gives Powerful Immigration Speech With Son Miles In Arms was originally published on globalgrind.com

