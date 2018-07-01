Source: Dan MacMedan / Getty
While speaking at Los Angeles’ Families Belong Together rally, Chrissy Tiegen spoke about her mother’s grind to make it from Thailand to America.
Her talk instantly went viral, partly because she chose to speak with her son Miles in her arms.
Love or hate her social media presence, Chrissy’s words and activism will live on for the generations after her.
Chrissy Tiegen Gives Powerful Immigration Speech With Son Miles In Arms was originally published on globalgrind.com
