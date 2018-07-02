A heat wave is making for dangerously hot temperatures and thick humidity in Maryland, and is expected to stick around through at least the middle of the week. This is definitely going to make for a blistering Fourth of July.

A heat advisory will be in effect Monday from noon to 8 p.m. Heat Index could reach 105 degrees.

Some tips from the Sound of Praise:

Try to stay inside in air conditioning or a fan.

Limit outdoor activity.

Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water.

Check on your neighbors, especially those that are elderly.

Be safe.

Catch Maurette on the all new “Sound of Praise with Maurette Brown Clark” show weekdays 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. and make sure you follow her on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @SOPmaurette!

Think you missed something? Click HERE to see more from “Sound of Praise!”

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @sopmaurette

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Dangerous Heatwave Hitting Maryland July 4th Week was originally published on praisebaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9: