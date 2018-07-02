CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

5 Movies LeBron James Could Produce Now That He’s In LA

Leave a comment
Remy Martin Presents Beats Party

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

LeBron James has finally decided what city deserves his talents the most, and that city is Los Angeles.  According to sources, LeBron picked LA for more reasons than just to win another NBA Finals. He wants to be a mogul.

LeBron has already produced a host of shows like, Survivors Remorse, The Wall, and Cleveland Hustlers. Now, with him taking his talents to movie land, we expect that roster of shows & movies to grow exponentially.

So if LeBron could produce 5 movies in Hollywood what would they be? Check out choices below….

1. The Allen Iverson Movie 

Allen Iverson is one of the best players to ever play the game, but his story is even more inspiring. LeBron could show the A.I. crossover with camera angles we’ve never seen!

 

2. Bad Boys 3

We’ve been waiting for this movie for like centuries. Maybe with LeBron’s chops and bankroll, we could finally get Will and Martin back on the screen together again.  He could even team up with Kobe!!! (Mike & Marcus BFF’s Forever)

 

3 A Clockwork Orange Remake Starring Drake

This is the role built for Drake. Partnered with LeBron’s bankroll, I’m calling Oscar for this one.

 

4. X Men & Avengers Crossover

I might be jumping the gun on this one, but the idea of LeBron bringing together two of the most iconic comic book teams might be just as amazing as him resurrecting the Lakers entire basketball organization. I’m absolutely here for this!

 

5. King James: LeBron James The Movie

Who doesn’t want to see the story of LeBron played by Michael B Jordan standing on a box. From his days in Akron all the way till his transition as a Laker, this movie would be what Uncle Drew always wanted to be.

5 Movies LeBron James Could Produce Now That He’s In LA was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading 5 Movies LeBron James Could Produce Now That He’s In LA

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Wyclef’s New Artist Taught Us How To Get…

Just because she's working with rap superstars doesn't mean Jazzy Amra isn't still making Duane Reade runs.
07.03.18
11 items
10 Life-Changing Quotes From Thurgood Marshall

10 Life-Changing Quotes From Thurgood Marshall
07.03.18
10 items
See The Powerful Photos From The Ugandan Women’s…

Reports estimate over 42 women have been the victimized in the city of Kampala since the beginning of the year.
07.02.18
Priest Who Called Cops On Grieving Black Family…

This is peak privilege.
07.03.18
Twitter Users Cheer Maxine Waters’ Courage After She…

Rep. Maxine Waters dared the president’s supporters to shoot her over the congresswoman’s dispute with Donald Trump over his heartless…
07.02.18
5 Unforgettable Postage Stamps With Black People On…

An African-American first appeared on a U.S. postage stamp in 1940—the first of several memorable stamps to feature Black people.
07.02.18
41 items
#WeDoCare: 40 Powerful Images From The Families Belong…

Thousands joined forces around the world to resist Trump's inhumane anti-immigration policies.
07.02.18
Capital Gazette Shooting Shows Why Maxine Waters Needs…

A deadly shooting at a Maryland newspaper showed how the public can interpret words from people in positions of power.
06.29.18
‘I Needed To Tell My Story:’ Sil Lai…

This is a #MeToo moment.
06.29.18
Another Thug Granny Channels Her Racist Roots And…

The culprit is 60-year-old Mary Holcomb.
06.28.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close