‘I Feel Hurt:’ Mother Says She Fears For Her Life After Racially Charged Attack

Norwich police didn't arrest the five people who yelled slurs at the woman and her toddler son as well as smashed a car window.

A mother is now scared after she and her toddler son were targeted in a racially charged attack in Connecticut on Sunday night. Five people were named in the attack, which was partially witnessed by police who didn’t take anyone to jail or take mugshots despite charges in the case.

Thaniyyah Hutchinson, 37, said that she intervened to help an unidentified Black man who was being physically assaulted by the five people in Norwich, a city in New London County. Hutchinson called 911 before the man managed to escape from the group, Fox 61, a local news source, reported. However, the group then began attacking Hutchinson whose toddler son was in the backseat of her car. They jumped on the hood of the mother’s car and yelled racist slurs at her and her child. They also smashed a passenger-side car window, causing the shattered glass to fall on her son who was thankfully unharmed.

The incident has left Hutchinson with fear, she said. “You all destroyed me. I feel hurt, I’m scared, I don’t know who to trust, this is at my own corner store where I look over my shoulder and I can’t take my baby to the corner store,” the mother said.

Officers who arrived at the horrible scene heard some of the racist slurs directed at Hutchinson and her son. Yet, no arrests were made, according to Fox 61. The individuals involved in the attack, including a 15-year-old and four adult men and women, did receive orders to appear in court on charges. The 15-year-old is facing various charges: intimidation through bigotry and racial bias, assault of an officer, risk of injury to a minor, interfering with an officer and third-degree criminal mischief.

The four adults — facing charges of intimidation through bigotry and racial bias and interfering with an officer — will be arraigned on July 12 at Norwich Superior Court.

