Ayesha & Steph Curry Welcome Baby No. 3! See The First Photos Here!

Steph and Ayesha Curry are parents for the third time!

The happy couple welcomed their third child, a son named Canon W. Jack Curry sometime this week but the couple announced the news on Wednesday afternoon on Instagram with photos of their new son. See the pictures below:

 

 

The couple first announced that they were expecting back in February. They already have two daughters, Riley, 5, and Ryan, 2.

One of the cutest couples in the game, Steph and Ayesha Curry, got a much-deserved trip to Turks and Caicos over the fourth of July holiday. Thankfully for us, they are sharing their adorable pics with fans on Instagram. From soaking up the sun’s rays to enjoying a cocktail to giving each other kisses, here are the best moments of their latest baecation!

