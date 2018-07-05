CLOSE
Janet Jackson Thanks Fans For Supporting Her In The Wake Of Father’s Passing

Jackson is set to headline Essence Fest this weekend in New Orleans, LA.

Janet Jackson's State Of The World Tour After Party

Source: Greg Doherty / Getty

Just days after the passing of her legendary father, Joe Jackson, Janet Jackson took to social media to thank fans for their support during this time of grief.

“Thank u for all your love and support. Means so much to me during this time,” the mother of one captioned her video.

Jackson is prepped to tackle her reinvigorated ‘State Of The World’ tour. She is also headlining this year’s Essence Fest in New Orleans, LA.

Janet shared an adorable throwback picture of her with her dad just a day ago.

💜

A post shared by Janet Jackson (@janetjackson) on

Janet Jackson Thanks Fans For Supporting Her In The Wake Of Father’s Passing was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

