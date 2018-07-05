A camera in someone’s face doesn’t make them hold back their racism. We saw this with Aaron M. Schlossberg, the lawyer who verbally attacked Spanish-speaking customers and employees at Fresh Kitchen restaurant in the Midtown area of New York City. Of course we can’t forget BBQ Becky and Permit Patty, two white women who used the police as a weapon and did not calm down when cameras were turned on them. Now another woman is caught on video screaming at Black and Brown people on a bus in the Rockland county area of New York.

PICTURES & VIDEO: White Woman Who Called Cops On Black BBQ Becomes Hilarious Meme

In the video, the woman can be seen screaming, “I hope you all got your motherf**king papers. I’m sick of you motherf**kers! You got papers to be in this country?” She also yells, “F**k you and your n****r f**king people!” Zoe Mac wrote on Facebook, “Ignorance at its finest, saw this nonsense today coming home from work today on the bus, one of the reasons why I don’t like public transportation but then again it also motivates me, racism never died.”

When the woman sees she is being taped, she smacks the man filming her and knocks the phone out of his hand. Someone off camera screams, “Grab your mother, that is your mother, please grab her.”

See below:

The Mount Pleasant Daily Voice reports she was arrested, but police “did not release the woman’s name because she was only charged with violations.” In addition, they “had also dealt with the woman earlier in the day for the same type of conduct.”

This woman clearly needs to be exposed. We are sure someone on social media will work their magic and everyone will know her name.

SEE ALSO:

Forgive But Don’t Forget: Remembering Those Times When Barbara Bush Waded Into The Waters Of Race

Billy Graham’s Complicated Relationship With Black America, Explained

Crazy White Woman Caught On Camera Screaming The N-Word And Attacking Man Filming Her was originally published on newsone.com