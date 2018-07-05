CLOSE
Virginia Man Beats The Heat By Baking Cookies In His Car

Chocolate chip cookies...

Still having trouble with the heat? Well, one Virginia man found a way to use it to his advantage!

Just last month, while the rest of the world was battling 90-100 degree weather (and we still are), Joseph B. B. Quinn decided to utilize Mother Nature’s outdoor oven and baked a few cookies!

 

Quinn, who recently relocated from Connecticut to Virginia, placed a baking sheet on his dashboard with a dozen cookies. Leaving the cookies in direct sunlight for two hours, we can only assume he returned to the most delicious smelling car ever!

Since his original post, Quinn has received over 54k shares, 33k reactions, 86 comments, and hundreds of new friends!

 

 

Virginia Man Beats The Heat By Baking Cookies In His Car was originally published on Kissrichmond.com

