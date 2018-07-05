CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

These Dogs Were Too Smart To Fall For The #WhatTheFluffChallenge

#Yougottabequickerthanthat.

Leave a comment

The #WhatTheFluffChallenge took over the internet when dogs all of shapes and sizes got tricked into thinking their owners had suddenly disappeared. But it turns out not all canines are cut from the same cloth, as some were way too smart to fall for the prank. Hit the flip to see what we mean.

These Dogs Were Too Smart To Fall For The #WhatTheFluffChallenge was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5Next page »

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading These Dogs Were Too Smart To Fall For The #WhatTheFluffChallenge

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
The Killing Of Antwon Rose Inspired A Black…

“People are screaming for help,” public defender Turahn Jenkins said.
07.05.18
Crazy White Woman Caught On Camera Screaming The…

The incident was caught on video.
07.05.18
Gentrifiers Are Trying To Create A Remixed Version…

The BBQ Beckys and Permit Pattys of D.C. will be delirious with joy. 
07.05.18
Black Woman Mayor Saves The Day After School…

Higher learning.
07.05.18
From Eating At Subway To A Congresswoman Campaigning,…

Just another day of living while Black in America.
07.05.18
Man Who BBQ Becky Called Police On Runs…

Kenzie Smith filed documents on June 25 to run for Oakland City Council District 2 seat.
07.05.18
Ben Carson’s Proposal To Raise Rent On The…

Another blow to the people Ben Carson is supposed to serve.
07.05.18
Get To Know Statue Of Liberty Climber Therese…

On July 4, Therese Patricia Okoumou, 44, scaled Lady Liberty to protest President Trump’s “zero tolerance” policy on immigration and…
07.05.18
Maxine Waters Is Forcing ‘Democrats To Play The…

Maxine Waters has remembered that in math, two negatives still equal a positive.
07.05.18
This Community Is Debating Whether H.S. Students Can…

Could the book on brutality be banned?
07.05.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close