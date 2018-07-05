CLOSE
This Proves You Never Know When Or Where You’ll Fall In Love

Awwwwww.

Close-Up Of Newlywed Couple Holding Rose Bouquet

Source: Katrina Juul / EyeEm / Getty

You never really know when or where you’re going to fall in love. It could be at a concert, online, or even on a plane, according to two stealthy matchmakers. On a recent flight, Rosey Blair (@roseybeeme) didn’t have a seat next to her boyfriend so she asked a woman to switch seats with her. The woman agreed to switch and found a great guy in the process.

Follow the highlights of Rosey’s thread to see how it all went down below and stay hopeful that true love exists!

Click here for the full play-by-play and hit the flip to find out who hunky “plane bae” turned out to be.

This Proves You Never Know When Or Where You'll Fall In Love

