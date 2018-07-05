CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

LMAO: When The Dentist Medication Brings Out Your Inner Dance Diva

Let it loose.

Leave a comment
Embrace the beauty of braids

Source: PeopleImages / Getty

If you’ve ever had your wisdom teeth pulled, you know the medication they give you can make you feel loose and free.

And if you’re accompanied by a family member who loves a good laugh, expect a video of your post-operation feels to be up online at any moment.

One father couldn’t help but document his 17-year-old daughter’s experience with the dentist medication. Her inner diva came out for an entertaining episode. Check out the hilarious clip for yourself below!

LMAO: When The Dentist Medication Brings Out Your Inner Dance Diva was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading LMAO: When The Dentist Medication Brings Out Your Inner Dance Diva

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
The Killing Of Antwon Rose Inspired A Black…

“People are screaming for help,” public defender Turahn Jenkins said.
07.05.18
Crazy White Woman Caught On Camera Screaming The…

The incident was caught on video.
07.05.18
Gentrifiers Are Trying To Create A Remixed Version…

The BBQ Beckys and Permit Pattys of D.C. will be delirious with joy. 
07.05.18
Black Woman Mayor Saves The Day After School…

Higher learning.
07.05.18
From Eating At Subway To A Congresswoman Campaigning,…

Just another day of living while Black in America.
07.05.18
Man Who BBQ Becky Called Police On Runs…

Kenzie Smith filed documents on June 25 to run for Oakland City Council District 2 seat.
07.05.18
Ben Carson’s Proposal To Raise Rent On The…

Another blow to the people Ben Carson is supposed to serve.
07.05.18
Get To Know Statue Of Liberty Climber Therese…

On July 4, Therese Patricia Okoumou, 44, scaled Lady Liberty to protest President Trump’s “zero tolerance” policy on immigration and…
07.05.18
Maxine Waters Is Forcing ‘Democrats To Play The…

Maxine Waters has remembered that in math, two negatives still equal a positive.
07.05.18
This Community Is Debating Whether H.S. Students Can…

Could the book on brutality be banned?
07.05.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close