Listen To Black Women: Is There A Stigma Surrounding Mental Health In The Black Community?

The hosts explore the stigmas surrounding mental health in our communities.

| 07.06.18
LTBW Mental

HelloBeautiful and MadameNoire have collaborated on a brand new digital talk show called Listen To Black Women which discusses the issues that affect us most. In today’s episode we’re asking the question: Is there a stigma surrounding mental health in the Black community?

Mental health has been a mum topic in the Black community for generations. Often dismissed as “white people problems,” many Black men and women fail to get the mental health help they need because of the stigmas surrounding psychologists, therapists and suicide.

Tune in to the episode above and make sure you take our next poll to have your voice heard in the conversation.

 

