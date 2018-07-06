It’s National Fried Chicken Day, and Huggy is frying up the EPA administrator this week! Scott Pruitt was the bama of the week, until Skip Murphy made a bad joke. Congrats Skip you’re the bama of the week!

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Huggy Lowdown: And The Bama Of The Week Is… was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

Also On Magic 95.9: