Jazzy Report: Coffee Could Help You Live Longer

The D.L. Hughley Show
| 07.06.18
A new study associates drinking coffee with lower risk of early death. Research found longevity benefits associated with drinking coffee, no matter what type or how much you drink. Those who drink one cup a day lower their risk by 8% and those who drink 6-7 cups lower their risk by 16%.

