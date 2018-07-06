DL’s GED Section: Republicans Dig Trump

The D.L. Hughley Show
| 07.06.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

DL found it difficult to celebrate the 4th of July this year. A recent study showed that 50% of American’s think that Donald Trump is racist, 47% do not. His approval rating among republicans is 90%. These numbers are alarming, especially because they show that there is a high percentage of people who agree with the evil things he is doing; like separating families.

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!

 

DL’s GED Section: Republicans Dig Trump was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading DL’s GED Section: Republicans Dig Trump

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
#PoolPatrolPatty: White Apartment Manager Fired After Calling Police…

Why can't they let Black folks live?
07.07.18
White State Official Asks Black Man Fighting For…

Florida’s Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis clearly crossed the line with his racist question.
07.07.18
Video Shows Police Arresting Black Teen For Selling…

A Black security staffer argued with a white security staffer over the arrest.
07.07.18
White Man Who Called Cops On Black Family…

Jamsine Edwards believe she was racially profiled for swimming in her own pool.
07.07.18
Black Woman Who Climbed Statue Of Liberty Says…

Therese Patricia Okoumou channeled her inner #ForeverFLOTUS to stress her belief that ICE should be abolished.
07.07.18
Texas Man Shown On Video Fatally Shooting Black…

This shooting will likely spark outrage.
07.07.18
6 items
Welcoming A New Age Of Badass Black Women…

We've always been down for the cause. All straight. No chaser.
07.06.18
Calls From Republicans For Black Politicians To Resign…

#TimesUp.
07.07.18
On Anniversary Of Death, Bakari Henderson’s Killing Sheds…

Waiting for justice.
07.07.18
Mother Bought A Gun, Hours Later She Shot…

Michelle Booker-Hicks' two sons were in the car.
07.07.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close