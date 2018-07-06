CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Watch: Brooklyn Woman Goes OD With Fireworks By Aiming Them At Other People

Why.

Leave a comment
Exploding Fireworks, low angle view

Source: Karl Weatherly / Getty

Fireworks were lighting up a neighborhood in Brooklyn this week for all to see.

Unfortunately, folks weren’t seeing them in the air. They weren’t even popping off on the 4th of July.

In Crown Heights, a woman was caught on camera launching fireworks at other people.

Middle East or Crown Heights? #whatisnewyork (@_pcq)

A post shared by WhatIsNewYork (@whatisnewyork) on

 

Yup, one reckless individual was sending off shots through the neighborhood and residents were pissed.

“Someone could’ve definitely gotten hurt,” one resident told CBS2. “That could’ve been me that’s walking by going home, and I could have got hit in the crossfire,” said another.

The incident happened on the Monday before the 4th, but residents said illegal fireworks shows are a common thing. “I’ve lived here about 10 years, and it’s pretty consistent year to year,” one guy said.

Police said no injuries were reported after the Monday incident. They are searching for the woman who started everything, however. She could face charges of reckless endangerment and unlawful possession of fireworks.

Watch: Brooklyn Woman Goes OD With Fireworks By Aiming Them At Other People was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Watch: Brooklyn Woman Goes OD With Fireworks By Aiming Them At Other People

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
#PoolPatrolPatty: White Apartment Manager Fired After Calling Police…

Why can't they let Black folks live?
07.07.18
White State Official Asks Black Man Fighting For…

Florida’s Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis clearly crossed the line with his racist question.
07.07.18
Video Shows Police Arresting Black Teen For Selling…

A Black security staffer argued with a white security staffer over the arrest.
07.07.18
White Man Who Called Cops On Black Family…

Jamsine Edwards believe she was racially profiled for swimming in her own pool.
07.07.18
Black Woman Who Climbed Statue Of Liberty Says…

Therese Patricia Okoumou channeled her inner #ForeverFLOTUS to stress her belief that ICE should be abolished.
07.07.18
Texas Man Shown On Video Fatally Shooting Black…

This shooting will likely spark outrage.
07.07.18
6 items
Welcoming A New Age Of Badass Black Women…

We've always been down for the cause. All straight. No chaser.
07.06.18
Calls From Republicans For Black Politicians To Resign…

#TimesUp.
07.07.18
On Anniversary Of Death, Bakari Henderson’s Killing Sheds…

Waiting for justice.
07.07.18
Mother Bought A Gun, Hours Later She Shot…

Michelle Booker-Hicks' two sons were in the car.
07.07.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close