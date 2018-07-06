This Friday, the much anticipated Whitney documentary hits theaters. It’s sure to stir up all the emotions, with old footage of Whitney Houston as well as a deep dive into her troubled past.

But until you take a trip to the theaters, we thought we’d bring the feelings early with some Whitney duets that solidify her as one of the greatest singers of all time. But don’t get it twisted — her vocal partners hold their own too. Swipe through to find out who can run notes with the best!

Legends: 7 Whitney Houston Duets You Need In Your Spirit Right Now was originally published on globalgrind.com

