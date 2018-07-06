CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Legends: 7 Whitney Houston Duets You Need In Your Spirit Right Now

These singers shared a stage with an icon.

Leave a comment
Singers Mariah Carey (L) and Whitney Hou

Source: TIMOTHY A. CLARY / Getty

This Friday, the much anticipated Whitney documentary hits theaters. It’s sure to stir up all the emotions, with old footage of Whitney Houston as well as a deep dive into her troubled past.

But until you take a trip to the theaters, we thought we’d bring the feelings early with some Whitney duets that solidify her as one of the greatest singers of all time. But don’t get it twisted — her vocal partners hold their own too. Swipe through to find out who can run notes with the best!

Legends: 7 Whitney Houston Duets You Need In Your Spirit Right Now was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Legends: 7 Whitney Houston Duets You Need In Your Spirit Right Now

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
#PoolPatrolPatty: White Apartment Manager Fired After Calling Police…

Why can't they let Black folks live?
07.07.18
White State Official Asks Black Man Fighting For…

Florida’s Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis clearly crossed the line with his racist question.
07.07.18
Video Shows Police Arresting Black Teen For Selling…

A Black security staffer argued with a white security staffer over the arrest.
07.07.18
White Man Who Called Cops On Black Family…

Jamsine Edwards believe she was racially profiled for swimming in her own pool.
07.07.18
Black Woman Who Climbed Statue Of Liberty Says…

Therese Patricia Okoumou channeled her inner #ForeverFLOTUS to stress her belief that ICE should be abolished.
07.07.18
Texas Man Shown On Video Fatally Shooting Black…

This shooting will likely spark outrage.
07.07.18
6 items
Welcoming A New Age Of Badass Black Women…

We've always been down for the cause. All straight. No chaser.
07.06.18
Calls From Republicans For Black Politicians To Resign…

#TimesUp.
07.07.18
On Anniversary Of Death, Bakari Henderson’s Killing Sheds…

Waiting for justice.
07.07.18
Mother Bought A Gun, Hours Later She Shot…

Michelle Booker-Hicks' two sons were in the car.
07.07.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close