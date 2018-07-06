Twins Or Nah? 9 Celebrity Kids Who Look Exactly Like Their Parents

Earlier this week, Erykah Badu took to Instagram to wish her and D.O.C’s daughter Puma (not pictured above) a happy 14th birthday — and fans flooded her photo with comments about how much the teen looks like her famous mom.
(((((((((((14 summers)))))))))) Not trying to protect Puma from the World. I’m trying to protect the World from Puma… 👁👁🖤🖤Happy Born Day, Pu Maat Emma Ya.🖤💗 Keep Swimming. Trust your intuition without waver. Follow your heart. All the answers are inside. If you Choose Humility and Honesty they will be your faithful companions. Even when it appears as if your gifts are numerous or greater, treat everyone as your equal… Take your time. It ain’t a race. Let’s keep evolving together. I see you. I’m you. I love you . – mama and dad @c.d.o.c #drinkwater
All of Badu’s kids are a spitting image of their parents when you think about it. Just look at her son Seven and his dad, Andre 3000. Twinsies!
But Seven and Puma aren’t the only ones that looks like their parents spit ’em out. Hit the flip to see more parent-children doppelgangers.
