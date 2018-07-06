CLOSE
Weekend Shmood: When You & Your Squad Take Over The Festival Stage

Own it.

60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

Summer festivals are on and popping, and it’s the perfect time to discover new talent.

In Jersey, folks who might not have been hip to the Young Bosses got a turnt surprise when the collective hit the stage for the Highlights Festival. Watch them turn out some fire moves in clips below!

(Swipe)

Ayye Jersey Was Lit!💪🏽🔥 Much Love for dancing to @BugzTheProducer track! 🤞🏽⬇️ S/o @papithegawwd @yb.trippy @yb.mizzy @yb.rampage  @yb.voice  @dimone.lavish @flyguy.flyguy  @djdarknite_  @kia_bhn @yb.sk_ ⚡👏🏽 . Track Everyone Has Been Bumping is "Epic Choir Exclusive" by our very own @bugztheproducer 🎶 [On his soundcloud & our YouTube] . Follow [@baltimoreclubdancevideos] for more dope videos & music🔥🎥 ➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖ . . . . #jerseyclubdance #baltimoreclub #nj #highlightsfestival #westorange #jersey #jerseyclub #bugztheproducer #summer2k18 #baltimoreclubmusic #music #hiphop #blackculture #itslit #explorepage #freestyle #culture #mood #bestlife #goodvibes #instavideo

A post shared by #CrazyLegChallenge (@baltimoreclubdancevideos) on

Weekend Shmood: When You & Your Squad Take Over The Festival Stage was originally published on globalgrind.com

