CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Special Olympics Star Ashton Smith’s Message About Self Love Is What We All Need To Hear Today

Leave a comment
Hands holding American flag

Source: Brand New Images / Getty

With all the madness going on in the world today, it’s important to find some inspiration and motivation, usually from places you’d least expect.

Ashton Smith is a Special Olympics star with a heart of gold and the wisdom of an old owl. She’s a fan favorite when it comes to sports in her hometown of Texas —  and her touching speech after coming out on top in the Swimming competition is something we all need to hear today.

The best thing about the Special Olympics is that most of the time, the athletes are speaking straight from the heart. Not some watered down practiced version from a publicist.

 

Congrats Ashton! And shot out to ESPN for highlighting this Black Girl Magic.

via GIPHY

Special Olympics Star Ashton Smith’s Message About Self Love Is What We All Need To Hear Today was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Special Olympics Star Ashton Smith’s Message About Self Love Is What We All Need To Hear Today

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
#PoolPatrolPatty: White Apartment Manager Fired After Calling Police…

Why can't they let Black folks live?
07.07.18
White State Official Asks Black Man Fighting For…

Florida’s Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis clearly crossed the line with his racist question.
07.07.18
Video Shows Police Arresting Black Teen For Selling…

A Black security staffer argued with a white security staffer over the arrest.
07.07.18
White Man Who Called Cops On Black Family…

Jamsine Edwards believe she was racially profiled for swimming in her own pool.
07.07.18
Black Woman Who Climbed Statue Of Liberty Says…

Therese Patricia Okoumou channeled her inner #ForeverFLOTUS to stress her belief that ICE should be abolished.
07.07.18
Texas Man Shown On Video Fatally Shooting Black…

This shooting will likely spark outrage.
07.07.18
6 items
Welcoming A New Age Of Badass Black Women…

We've always been down for the cause. All straight. No chaser.
07.06.18
Calls From Republicans For Black Politicians To Resign…

#TimesUp.
07.07.18
On Anniversary Of Death, Bakari Henderson’s Killing Sheds…

Waiting for justice.
07.07.18
Mother Bought A Gun, Hours Later She Shot…

Michelle Booker-Hicks' two sons were in the car.
07.07.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close