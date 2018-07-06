Special Olympics Star Ashton Smith’s Message About Self Love Is What We All Need To Hear Today

With all the madness going on in the world today, it’s important to find some inspiration and motivation, usually from places you’d least expect.

Ashton Smith is a Special Olympics star with a heart of gold and the wisdom of an old owl. She’s a fan favorite when it comes to sports in her hometown of Texas — and her touching speech after coming out on top in the Swimming competition is something we all need to hear today.

"No matter what disability you have, you don't let society dictate what you can not do." Special Olympics athlete Ashton Smith is the motivation you didn't know you needed today. pic.twitter.com/MOKFgvneKg — espnW (@espnW) July 5, 2018

The best thing about the Special Olympics is that most of the time, the athletes are speaking straight from the heart. Not some watered down practiced version from a publicist.

Congrats Ashton! And shot out to ESPN for highlighting this Black Girl Magic.

