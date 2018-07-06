CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

If You’re Into Bananas & You Enjoy Evil Pranks, This Is For You

Lmao...what kind of person thinks of this sh*t?

Leave a comment

We’re not sure where people find the time to think of these crazy schemes, but this one has us crying. Kevin Biegel (@kbiegel) went viral on Twitter after he confessed he has a new obsession with carving hidden messages into bananas.

“Favorite new thing,” he wrote. “Scratching haunting things into bananas at the market so when people take them home hours later and the words appear they think a ghost knows their secrets.”

See his viral example up top, plus reactions from Twitter below.

Ha! Will you be spooking anyone sometime soon? Send us a clip of how it all goes down.

17 Pictures Of 50 Cent Wearing G-Unit Tank Tops

17 photos Launch gallery

17 Pictures Of 50 Cent Wearing G-Unit Tank Tops

Continue reading 17 Pictures Of 50 Cent Wearing G-Unit Tank Tops

17 Pictures Of 50 Cent Wearing G-Unit Tank Tops

If You’re Into Bananas & You Enjoy Evil Pranks, This Is For You was originally published on globalgrind.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
#PoolPatrolPatty: White Apartment Manager Fired After Calling Police…

Why can't they let Black folks live?
07.07.18
White State Official Asks Black Man Fighting For…

Florida’s Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis clearly crossed the line with his racist question.
07.07.18
Video Shows Police Arresting Black Teen For Selling…

A Black security staffer argued with a white security staffer over the arrest.
07.07.18
White Man Who Called Cops On Black Family…

Jamsine Edwards believe she was racially profiled for swimming in her own pool.
07.07.18
Black Woman Who Climbed Statue Of Liberty Says…

Therese Patricia Okoumou channeled her inner #ForeverFLOTUS to stress her belief that ICE should be abolished.
07.07.18
Texas Man Shown On Video Fatally Shooting Black…

This shooting will likely spark outrage.
07.07.18
6 items
Welcoming A New Age Of Badass Black Women…

We've always been down for the cause. All straight. No chaser.
07.06.18
Calls From Republicans For Black Politicians To Resign…

#TimesUp.
07.07.18
On Anniversary Of Death, Bakari Henderson’s Killing Sheds…

Waiting for justice.
07.07.18
Mother Bought A Gun, Hours Later She Shot…

Michelle Booker-Hicks' two sons were in the car.
07.07.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close