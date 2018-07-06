Favorite new thing: Scratching haunting things into bananas at the market so when people take them home hours later and the words appear they think a ghost knows their secrets. pic.twitter.com/aDOMd3K8cX — kevinbiegel (@kbiegel) July 5, 2018

We’re not sure where people find the time to think of these crazy schemes, but this one has us crying. Kevin Biegel (@kbiegel) went viral on Twitter after he confessed he has a new obsession with carving hidden messages into bananas.

“Favorite new thing,” he wrote. “Scratching haunting things into bananas at the market so when people take them home hours later and the words appear they think a ghost knows their secrets.”

See his viral example up top, plus reactions from Twitter below.

That's fucked up and brilliant. https://t.co/zzQO5zSDF3 — Marc Bernardin (@marcbernardin) July 5, 2018

This… is some next level trolling :) https://t.co/tv1WkbirM1 — 🌻 𝙼𝚎𝚊𝚍𝚘𝚠 𝙴𝚕𝚕𝚒𝚜 🌻 (@notameadow) July 5, 2018

Do one for me that says SO MUCH POTASSIUM — Scott Weinberg (@scottEweinberg) July 5, 2018

Ha! Will you be spooking anyone sometime soon? Send us a clip of how it all goes down.

If You’re Into Bananas & You Enjoy Evil Pranks, This Is For You was originally published on globalgrind.com