Will Smith Turned Into Mr. Miyagi While Teaching His Brother-In-Law A Valuable Lesson

When Jada Pinkett‘s little brother went to Will Smith and said he wanted to do movies, Will was surprised at how much “storytelling ability” the young guy had—especially because he wasn’t in show biz. Still, Caleeb Pinkett was not at all ready for what Will had in store for him as he showed him the ropes. First up? Caleb had to get rid of his skinny man gut. Then, it was time for some “big ass books.” Then, just maybe, Will would give him his start at Overbrook Entertainment…as a driver.
Listen to Caleeb’s entertaining “story of success” up top and as Will put it: Dream building and life building are “athletic events,” not to be taken lightly. You have to be willing to do what it takes to achieve your dreams—and very few are.
