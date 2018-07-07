A few days ago Keyshia Cole took to social media to ‘announce’ that she was wearing a Fashionnova outfit as a maternity outfit using the hashtags #PreggoInMyFashionnovaFit and #CongradulationsAreInOrder

Days later Cole ‘kinda’ apologizes and reveals that she isn’t pregnant and is, in fact, tired of people body shaming her. No saying it hasn’t happened but we haven’t heard that rumor until she made the post. But ok sis we not happy for you anymore… carry on

The Latest:

9 Celebrities Who Worked While Pregnant 7 photos Launch gallery 9 Celebrities Who Worked While Pregnant 1. Ciara 1 of 7 2. Alicia Keys Throwback to when Alicia climbed on top of her piano pregnant!! This woman is a true performer! 😂😳😍 @aliciakeys pic.twitter.com/vQ84WfYkx1 — Alicia Keys (@_akfamily__) April 13, 2017 2 of 7 3. Halle Berry 3 of 7 4. M.I.A. 4 of 7 5. Jourdan Dunn 5 of 7 6. Jennifer Lopez 6 of 7 7. Kerry Washington 7 of 7 Skip ad Continue reading 9 Celebrities Who Worked While Pregnant 9 Celebrities Who Worked While Pregnant Beyonce let us know a long time ago that girls run the world. Add the fact that some women still do mind blowing things like dance, perform, and go to work while pregnant, and you conclude that women run the whole damn Universe. Just look at Queen Bey. Not only was she still doing shows while pregnant with Blue Ivy and the twins, but it seems like everytime she returned to the stage post-baby, she was a million times better than before. Real women do it everyday, B. Check out these other stars who opted for “maternity stay” and worked during their pregnancy.

Keyshia Cole Admits She Lied About Being Pregnant was originally published on Mycolumbusmagic.com