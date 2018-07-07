A few days ago Keyshia Cole took to social media to ‘announce’ that she was wearing a Fashionnova outfit as a maternity outfit using the hashtags #PreggoInMyFashionnovaFit and #CongradulationsAreInOrder
Days later Cole ‘kinda’ apologizes and reveals that she isn’t pregnant and is, in fact, tired of people body shaming her. No saying it hasn’t happened but we haven’t heard that rumor until she made the post. But ok sis we not happy for you anymore… carry on
9 Celebrities Who Worked While Pregnant
Keyshia Cole Admits She Lied About Being Pregnant was originally published on Mycolumbusmagic.com