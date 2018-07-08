CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

If You’re Still Sleep On “Power,” Here’s 5 Reasons To Catch Up With Season 5

This is why 1.55 million people watched last week’s season premiere.

Leave a comment
Power, 50 Cent, Omari Hardwick

Source: Starz / Starz Network

Our favorite summer escape, Power, has returned with a vengeance for its 5th season.

Promotions for the new season teased that “Everyone Is Implicated,” helping the premiere attract 1.55 million viewers and rave reviews.

If you’re one of the few who’ve been sleeping on the Power phenomenon for the past five seasons, it’s not too late to wake up.

Each season, the writers throw constant curve balls, giving viewers new reasons to fall in love with the characters.

Despite the ever-changing storyline, there are five main reasons that Power always leaves fans wanting more.

Click through hear Elyse.NC’s case for why you should quit lacking and tune in ASAP!

If You’re Still Sleep On “Power,” Here’s 5 Reasons To Catch Up With Season 5 was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading If You’re Still Sleep On “Power,” Here’s 5 Reasons To Catch Up With Season 5

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
5 Powerful Moments From 2018 ESSENCE Fest In…

Amid the fun weekend were a handful of serious moments. Oh, and there was fun, too.
07.09.18
Mother Shoots Carjacker When He Tried To Drive…

Michelle Booker-Hicks doesn't play around when it comes to her kids.
07.09.18
Tears Of Joy Flow After Bank Restored Funds…

Bank of America restored the money stolen from the account of the nation's oldest veteran Richard Overton.
07.09.18
Here’s How A Black CEO Responded To Finding…

Frank Davis, CEO of Horizon Group of Companies, discovered a note with the N-word in his upscale Florida hotel room.
07.09.18
KKK-Linked Former Prison Guard Who Plotted Death Of…

Florida blocked a former corrections officer with KKK links from receiving state retirement benefits over his conviction in a plot…
07.09.18
Several Young Soccer Players Rescued After 2 Weeks…

Members of a Thailand youth soccer team have been rescued from a cave. The extraction began hours after 18 divers…
07.08.18
You’re Fired! Company Terminated Employee Who Called Cops…

A Tennessee property manager was fired in a racial profiling incident at an apartment complex pool.
07.09.18
#PoolPatrolPatty: White Apartment Manager Fired After Calling Police…

Why can't they let Black folks live?
07.07.18
White State Official Asks Black Man Fighting For…

Florida’s Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis clearly crossed the line with his racist question.
07.07.18
Video Shows Police Arresting Black Teen For Selling…

A Black security staffer argued with a white security staffer over the arrest.
07.07.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close