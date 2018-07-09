Le’Andria Johnson Vents On Church & Marvin Winans [Video]

[Viewer Discretion Is Advised]

Gospel Singer Le’Andria Johnson took to Facebook live to vent on the church. The vent may have been the reason why she was removed from the Gospel portion of the Essence Music Festival.

“You know what I’m tired of though? … I’m tired of being Le’Andria Johnson that y’all know of,”“And Ima tell you like this: I could be on a Kirk Franklin level. I could be on a Mary Mary level. Yolanda Adams, Marvin Sapp, Fred Hammond. All the gospel greats … All the R&B. Beyoncé, Brandy. … If I played the game, I could really be on that level. I could, but I’m not ’bout playin’ no games, though.”

Johnson also had some things to say about Gospel Legend Marvin Winans.

“I don’t care whose spiritual father he is. He could have been mine, but no. He wanted to go past me like I was a peasant! Walked right past me like I was a peasant … and you ain’t even know! I’m a product of you! But it’s all good, though. Now you know.”

