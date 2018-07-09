CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Le’Andria Johnson Vents On Church & Marvin Winans [Video]

Leave a comment

[Viewer Discretion Is Advised]

Gospel Singer Le’Andria Johnson took to Facebook live to vent on the church. The vent may have been the reason why she was removed from the Gospel portion of the Essence Music Festival.

“You know what I’m tired of though? … I’m tired of being Le’Andria Johnson that y’all know of,”“And Ima tell you like this: I could be on a Kirk Franklin level. I could be on a Mary Mary level. Yolanda Adams, Marvin Sapp, Fred Hammond. All the gospel greats … All the R&B. Beyoncé, Brandy. … If I played the game, I could really be on that level. I could, but I’m not ’bout playin’ no games, though.”

Johnson also had some things to say about Gospel Legend Marvin Winans.

“I don’t care whose spiritual father he is. He could have been mine, but no. He wanted to go past me like I was a peasant! Walked right past me like I was a peasant … and you ain’t even know! I’m a product of you! But it’s all good, though. Now you know.” 

Watch: Le’Andria Johnson Breaks Down “All I Got” In “Voices” At The 6th Annual First Ladies Tea

Watch: Le’Andria Johnson “Better Days” At The 6th Annual First Ladies Tea

Le’Andria Johnson Vents On Church & Marvin Winans [Video] was originally published on praisedc.com

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Le’Andria Johnson Vents On Church & Marvin Winans [Video]

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
LET’S MAKEUP: Model Philomena Kwao Shares Her Makeup…

London born plus size model Philomena Kwao stopped by our studio to give us a look into her bag. Despite having…
07.10.18
LET’S MAKEUP: ‘Pose’ Star Hailie Sahar Shows Us…

If you aren’t familiar with Hailie Sahar just yet, get used to hearing her name. Hailie is one of the…
07.10.18
Twitter Reacts To The Horror Of Trump’s Supreme…

Scary times ahead.
07.10.18
Report: Racism Is Literally Killing Black Babies

A new study revealed some disturbing findings.
07.10.18
Trump-Supporting DA Calls ‘Ghetto’ Maxine Waters A ‘Bitch,’…

Officials are investigating San Bernardino Deputy District Attorney Michael Selyem for his social media rants, including an attack on Rep.…
07.10.18
Ex-Corrections Officer May Face Major Jail Time For…

Another example of police brutality.
07.10.18
Brace Yourself: This Republican Just Gave The Most…

Can it get any stupider than this?
07.10.18
5 Powerful Moments From 2018 ESSENCE Fest In…

Amid the fun weekend were a handful of serious moments. Oh, and there was fun, too.
07.09.18
Mother Shoots Carjacker When He Tried To Drive…

Michelle Booker-Hicks doesn't play around when it comes to her kids.
07.09.18
Tears Of Joy Flow After Bank Restored Funds…

Bank of America restored the money stolen from the account of the nation's oldest veteran Richard Overton.
07.09.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close