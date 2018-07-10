LET’S MAKEUP: Model Philomena Kwao Shares Her Makeup Essentials

National
| 07.09.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

London born plus size model Philomena Kwao stopped by our studio to give us a look into her bag.

Despite having a River Island bag on hand, the Ghanaian beauty would much rather ditch carrying a purse most days and opt for carrying things in her pockets.

Rather than touching up her makeup with more product Philomena simply takes a clean brush and goes over her face to take away the shine. #ProTip

Find out what else Philomena keeps in her bag in the video above.

RELATED STORIES:

LET’S MAKEUP: ‘Pose’ Star Hailie Sahar Shows Us Her 5 Minute Makeup Routine

LET’S MAKEUP: Mya Shares What’s In Her Bag

What’s In Your Bag: Amara La Negra

LET’S MAKEUP: Model Philomena Kwao Shares Her Makeup Essentials was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading LET’S MAKEUP: Model Philomena Kwao Shares Her Makeup Essentials

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
LET’S MAKEUP: Model Philomena Kwao Shares Her Makeup…

London born plus size model Philomena Kwao stopped by our studio to give us a look into her bag. Despite having…
07.10.18
LET’S MAKEUP: ‘Pose’ Star Hailie Sahar Shows Us…

If you aren’t familiar with Hailie Sahar just yet, get used to hearing her name. Hailie is one of the…
07.10.18
Twitter Reacts To The Horror Of Trump’s Supreme…

Scary times ahead.
07.10.18
Report: Racism Is Literally Killing Black Babies

A new study revealed some disturbing findings.
07.10.18
Trump-Supporting DA Calls ‘Ghetto’ Maxine Waters A ‘Bitch,’…

Officials are investigating San Bernardino Deputy District Attorney Michael Selyem for his social media rants, including an attack on Rep.…
07.10.18
Ex-Corrections Officer May Face Major Jail Time For…

Another example of police brutality.
07.10.18
Brace Yourself: This Republican Just Gave The Most…

Can it get any stupider than this?
07.10.18
5 Powerful Moments From 2018 ESSENCE Fest In…

Amid the fun weekend were a handful of serious moments. Oh, and there was fun, too.
07.09.18
Mother Shoots Carjacker When He Tried To Drive…

Michelle Booker-Hicks doesn't play around when it comes to her kids.
07.09.18
Tears Of Joy Flow After Bank Restored Funds…

Bank of America restored the money stolen from the account of the nation's oldest veteran Richard Overton.
07.09.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close