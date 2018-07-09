CLOSE
Brandy Takes Shots At Monica During Essence Festival [VIDEO]

Stone Soul 2018 -- Brandy

Source: Courtney Jones / Courtney Jones

Over the weekend, Brandy performed “The Boy Is Mine” at Essence Festival and surprised fans as she took a jab at Monica and made sure to remind the crowd that the song is hers, too.

“The Boy Is Mine” was released as a joint single in May 1998 and the two singers won the Grammy for best R&B performance by a duo or group in 1999.

Both ladies have been the subject to constant rumors of an unspoken rivalry. At times they have denied the rumors and other times they have fed the media and fans with subliminal shots on social media and in interviews.

Nevertheless, we can’t wait to see Brandy does on stage in few weeks at Indiana Black Expo.

Brandy Takes Shots At Monica During Essence Festival [VIDEO] was originally published on Tlcnaptown.com

