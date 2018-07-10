Black Moms Matter: Raising Boys

| 07.10.18
Raising boys has taught a lot Kym and Sherri a lot about men. Sherri says that no matter how old they get some things never change, like the fact that they aren’t conversationalists. And Kym emphasizes that most importantly, mothers are responsible for the type of man their son becomes.

