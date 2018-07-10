Starbucks To Get Rid Of Plastic Straws Globally By 2020

Starbucks is set to make their green impact on the world by eliminating more than one billion plastic straws per year from Starbucks stores. Finally some positive vibes coming from the large coffee powerhouse.

Single-use plastic straws are already being taken out of over 8,000 US and Canada locations, where strawless lids are now standard. Starbucks will change to straws made from compostable materials.

