CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Le’ Andria Johnson Apologizes To Fans About Her Viral Live Rant

Leave a comment
Le'Andria Johnson Praise

Source: Bro. J.R. / WPRS

Over the weekend, Sunday Best season 2 winner, Le’Andria Johnson took to Facebook live with a live rant regarding Christianity, the policies of the church and she even specifically mentioned disdain for Gospel Great, Marvin Winans.  See our story https://praisedc.com/1903435/leandria-johnson-facbook-live-rant/ 

Today she takes to social media with an apology to those who she may have offended by what she said and how she said it. check it out:

” I offended many people with my previous video post. That is undeniable, and I accept full responsibility for what I communicated out of frustration. After serious personal reflection, I recognized that through my being offended, I have caused offense. The fire that consumed so much emotion, time and energy, has illuminated a light that can no longer be hid; one of personal transparency and self reflection. Even a burned bridge illuminates light… ” With Love LeAndria Johnson

 

Le’ Andria Johnson Apologizes To Fans About Her Viral Live Rant was originally published on praisedc.com

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Le’ Andria Johnson Apologizes To Fans About Her Viral Live Rant

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Rapper Turned Politician Defends His Hardcore Lyrics As…

Antonio Delgado, formerly AD The Voice, defended his old rap lyrics on his congressional campaign trail.
07.10.18
Russell Simmons Denies Raping Granddaughter Of A Legendary…

Alexia Norton Jones says she was assaulted by him in November 1990.
07.10.18
5 Ways To Stop Trump’s Supreme Court Pick…

There’s optimism among many activists for a victory in the uphill battle.
07.10.18
LET’S MAKEUP: Model Philomena Kwao Shares Her Makeup…

London born plus size model Philomena Kwao stopped by our studio to give us a look into her bag. Despite having…
07.10.18
LET’S MAKEUP: ‘Pose’ Star Hailie Sahar Shows Us…

If you aren’t familiar with Hailie Sahar just yet, get used to hearing her name. Hailie is one of the…
07.10.18
Twitter Reacts To The Horror Of Trump’s Supreme…

Scary times ahead.
07.10.18
Report: Racism Is Literally Killing Black Babies

A new study revealed some disturbing findings.
07.10.18
Trump-Supporting DA Calls ‘Ghetto’ Maxine Waters A ‘Bitch,’…

Officials are investigating San Bernardino Deputy District Attorney Michael Selyem for his social media rants, including an attack on Rep.…
07.10.18
Ex-Corrections Officer May Face Major Jail Time For…

Another example of police brutality.
07.10.18
Brace Yourself: This Republican Just Gave The Most…

Can it get any stupider than this?
07.10.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close