CLOSE
Charm City
Home > Charm City

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan Signs Federal All-Payer Health Contract

Leave a comment
Maryland Governor Photo OPs

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has signed a contract with the federal government to enact the state’s unique all-payer health care model. Hogan signed the five-year contract Monday with Seema Verma, who is the administrator of the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Latest News:

Source: Fox Baltimore

 

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan Signs Federal All-Payer Health Contract was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan Signs Federal All-Payer Health Contract

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Rapper Turned Politician Defends His Hardcore Lyrics As…

Antonio Delgado, formerly AD The Voice, defended his old rap lyrics on his congressional campaign trail.
07.10.18
Russell Simmons Denies Raping Granddaughter Of A Legendary…

Alexia Norton Jones says she was assaulted by him in November 1990.
07.10.18
5 Ways To Stop Trump’s Supreme Court Pick…

There’s optimism among many activists for a victory in the uphill battle.
07.10.18
LET’S MAKEUP: Model Philomena Kwao Shares Her Makeup…

London born plus size model Philomena Kwao stopped by our studio to give us a look into her bag. Despite having…
07.10.18
LET’S MAKEUP: ‘Pose’ Star Hailie Sahar Shows Us…

If you aren’t familiar with Hailie Sahar just yet, get used to hearing her name. Hailie is one of the…
07.10.18
Twitter Reacts To The Horror Of Trump’s Supreme…

Scary times ahead.
07.10.18
Report: Racism Is Literally Killing Black Babies

A new study revealed some disturbing findings.
07.10.18
Trump-Supporting DA Calls ‘Ghetto’ Maxine Waters A ‘Bitch,’…

Officials are investigating San Bernardino Deputy District Attorney Michael Selyem for his social media rants, including an attack on Rep.…
07.10.18
Ex-Corrections Officer May Face Major Jail Time For…

Another example of police brutality.
07.10.18
Brace Yourself: This Republican Just Gave The Most…

Can it get any stupider than this?
07.10.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close