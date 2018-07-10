Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has signed a contract with the federal government to enact the state’s unique all-payer health care model. Hogan signed the five-year contract Monday with Seema Verma, who is the administrator of the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
Source: Fox Baltimore
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan Signs Federal All-Payer Health Contract was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com