Screen It: 6 Reasons You Should Go See ‘Sorry To Bother You’

Get them dollars or MoviePass ready.

Cast of 'Sorry To Bother You' visits The IMDb Show

Source: Rich Polk / Getty

This past weekend, one of the most interesting movies of the summer hit theaters — Sorry to Bother You.

The flick is fresh off its premiere at Sundance back in January and it’s definitely ready to stir up some conversation.

Boots Riley, from the Oakland rap group The Coup, wrote and directed the film, and it tells the story of a Black telemarketer who uses his “white voice” to climb ranks within the sales world.

Of course, this is only a fraction of what the movie is about. With elements of magical realism, over-the-top absurdist humor and an all-star cast, the flick digs into some serious socio-political issues.

Peep the trailer below, then swipe through for six reasons this is one of the best movies of the year so far (minor spoilers).

Screen It: 6 Reasons You Should Go See 'Sorry To Bother You'

