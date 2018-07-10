Maryland Issues Warning On Fresh Crabs

Maryland’s Health Department is warning people not to eat fresh crab imported from Venezuela, but say that crabs caught in Maryland are safe to eat.

At least nine people have been made ill by Vibrio bacteria in the crab meat with two of those people being hospitalized.

According to the health department, symptoms include watery diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and fever.

Containers must show where the crab meat is from and don’t be afraid to ask the restaurant you’re dining in where their crabs are from as well.

