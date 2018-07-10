CLOSE
Charm City
Home > Charm City

Maryland Issues Warning On Fresh Crabs

Leave a comment
High Angle View Of Crab Served In Plate On Table

Source: Sebastian Stewart / EyeEm / Getty

Maryland’s Health Department is warning people not to eat fresh crab imported from Venezuela, but say that crabs caught in Maryland are safe to eat.

At least nine people have been made ill by Vibrio bacteria in the crab meat with two of those people being hospitalized.

According to the health department, symptoms include watery diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and fever.

Containers must show where the crab meat is from and don’t be afraid to ask the restaurant you’re dining in where their crabs are from as well.

Catch Maurette on the all new “Sound of Praise with Maurette Brown Clark” show weekdays 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. and make sure you follow her on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @SOPmaurette!

Think you missed something? Click HERE to see more from “Sound of Praise!”

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Maryland Issues Warning On Fresh Crabs was originally published on praisebaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Maryland Issues Warning On Fresh Crabs

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Papa John’s Founder Can’t Seem To Stop Insulting…

John Schnatter allegedly used the N-word on a conference call.
07.12.18
Bank Restores Money To 112-Year-Old Veteran Whose Identity…

Richard Overton, the oldest man in America, can breathe easy now thanks to Bank of America doing the right thing.
07.11.18
Amplified Noise Amendment Bill Withdrawn From D.C. Council

Phil Mendelson, Chairman of the D.C. Council, withdrew the “Amplified Noise Emergency Amendment of 2018” from the agenda The bill…
07.11.18
Rapper Turned Politician Defends His Hardcore Lyrics As…

Antonio Delgado, formerly AD The Voice, defended his old rap lyrics on his congressional campaign trail.
07.10.18
10 items
Social Media Celebrates Miracle Thailand Cave Rescue For…

Social Media Celebrates Miracle Thailand Cave Rescue For Trapped Soccer Team was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
07.11.18
Russell Simmons Denies Raping Granddaughter Of A Legendary…

Alexia Norton Jones says she was assaulted by him in November 1990.
07.10.18
Man Harassed Woman Wearing Puerto Rico Shirt And…

This is disgusting.
07.11.18
Delivering While Black: Cops Called On 12-Year-Old Boy…

The craziness continues.
07.11.18
Here’s How Recent College Discrimination Cases Are Affecting…

Time for higher learning.
07.11.18
Dallas Cowboys’ Player Responds To Charge In Road…

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Marquez White defended his actions as self-defense after a prosecutor charged him with a felony in a…
07.11.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close