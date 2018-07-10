CLOSE
Amplified Noise Amendment Bill Withdrawn From D.C. Council

Phil Mendelson, Chairman of the D.C. Council, withdrew the “Amplified Noise Emergency Amendment of 2018” from the agenda

The bill introduced last month by D.C. Council Members Anita Bonds, Mary Cheh and Jack Evans would expand what amplified sound is illegal. The bill would make it illegal for anyone to amplify sound in a public place if it can be heard at 80 decibels or louder from inside a home or commercial building at least 100 feet away.

Also, the bill would let police confiscate a noise-amplifying device for as long as 24 hours. And it would reduce the punishment for violating the law after a verbal warning. The current maximum fine of $1,000 would be dropped to $300. A punishment of as long as 10 days in jail would still apply.

Opponents of the bill say that this would hurt the street performer community here in D.C while those who are for the bill say this the noise is just too much and needs to be regulated.

