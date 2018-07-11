Playing pranks on your loved ones is often times hilarious but some people take it to far. This is the case for @coplay2much who played a funky prank on his grandmother that could’ve sent her to an early grave.

Watch the video below.

Lmaoo his grandma was about to have a heart attack 💀💀😂😂💀💀🤦🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/ktYaRAg0Th — BlackLivesMatter✊🏿👸🏽🤴🏾 (@ILoveBeinBlack) July 10, 2018

Doo Doo Prank Almost Makes Grandma Have a Heart Attack was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Magic 95.9: