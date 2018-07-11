CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

6ix9ine Is Arrested For Allegedly Choking 16-Year-Old Back In January

His past catches up with him in New York.

Leave a comment
La La Anthony Hosts 'Winter Wonderland' Holiday Charity Event

Source: Shareif Ziyadat / Getty

The law caught up with 6ix9ine recently with an arrest warrant issued a few months ago.

In New York, he was arrested on Wednesday at JFK Airport after returning from a European tour. According to TMZ, The police were enforcing a warrant from Houston where 6ix9ine was wanted for allegedly choking a 16-year-old at a mall.

The altercation happened back in January and caused a wave of backlash from 6ix9ine fans.

According to the alleged victim, Santiago Albarran, 6ix9ine was mad that Santiago was recording him at the mall and he demanded that the video be deleted. That’s when 6ix9ine allegedly started choking Santiago.

Despite Santiago’s recollection of the  incident, many fans say Santiago taunted 6ix9ine and that’s what caused him to lash out.

6ix9ine’s team say they were aware of the warrant and hoped to handle the situation soon, according to TMZ.

Now they’re mad the NYPD has gotten involved, saying they have no business extraditing 6ix9ine to Texas for a misdemeanor case.

Seems like the drama never stops for the Brooklyn rapper.

We’ll continue to keep you updated if anymore news should surface.

6ix9ine Is Arrested For Allegedly Choking 16-Year-Old Back In January was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading 6ix9ine Is Arrested For Allegedly Choking 16-Year-Old Back In January

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Papa John’s Founder Can’t Seem To Stop Insulting…

John Schnatter allegedly used the N-word on a conference call.
07.12.18
Bank Restores Money To 112-Year-Old Veteran Whose Identity…

Richard Overton, the oldest man in America, can breathe easy now thanks to Bank of America doing the right thing.
07.11.18
Amplified Noise Amendment Bill Withdrawn From D.C. Council

Phil Mendelson, Chairman of the D.C. Council, withdrew the “Amplified Noise Emergency Amendment of 2018” from the agenda The bill…
07.11.18
Rapper Turned Politician Defends His Hardcore Lyrics As…

Antonio Delgado, formerly AD The Voice, defended his old rap lyrics on his congressional campaign trail.
07.10.18
10 items
Social Media Celebrates Miracle Thailand Cave Rescue For…

Social Media Celebrates Miracle Thailand Cave Rescue For Trapped Soccer Team was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
07.11.18
Russell Simmons Denies Raping Granddaughter Of A Legendary…

Alexia Norton Jones says she was assaulted by him in November 1990.
07.10.18
Man Harassed Woman Wearing Puerto Rico Shirt And…

This is disgusting.
07.11.18
Delivering While Black: Cops Called On 12-Year-Old Boy…

The craziness continues.
07.11.18
Here’s How Recent College Discrimination Cases Are Affecting…

Time for higher learning.
07.11.18
Dallas Cowboys’ Player Responds To Charge In Road…

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Marquez White defended his actions as self-defense after a prosecutor charged him with a felony in a…
07.11.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close