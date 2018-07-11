Former NFL Star Pacman Jones Has All Out Brawl At Hartsfield Jackson Airport [VIDEO]

Former NFL star Adam “Pacman” Jones has never been the one to shy away from drama, and nothing has changed after his pro career has ended. According to Atlanta Police, while at Hartsfield Jackson Airport, Jones approached an ABM Industries employee, after the two exchanged words while walking through the airport. The very jabs continued, until the two dove into an all out brawl, ending with Jones knocking down the airport employee.

Maybe Jones has a career in MMA next? Check the video below…

